Cuomo: no federal agents needed in NYC

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s “no need for federal involvement” in dealing with New York City’s crime problem.
In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said President Donald Trump is considering sending federal agents to New York and other cities.
The governor said he spoke with Trump Tuesday and told him the state can manage the situation on its own.
“We have no need at this time for any assistance from the federal government,” Cuomo said.
Federal agents were sent to Portland, Oregon in recent weeks. The Trump administration says they were sent to protect federal government buildings.
Cuomo said the state is “more than willing to protect federal assets the federal government has a bona fide concern for.”
Cuomo said the president agreed to call him before taking action.
