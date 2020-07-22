Developer explores expanding Watertown’s industrial park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Developer Mike Lundy is checking to see if the Watertown City Industrial Park can be expanded.
The park off Arsenal Street is 17 acres and home to 7 businesses, ranging from manufacturing to wholesale distribution.
Right now the park is out of buildable space and any expansion would have to deal with wetlands.
Lundy tells 7 News he has a client already in the area, looking to relocate, and wants to be in the city of Watertown.
Lundy says the city industrial park is one option and met with the Watertown Local Development Corporation this week to explore the possibilities.
Lundy estimates the project to be $2 million, but wouldn't specify who the client is.
Don Rutherford, CEO of the WLDC, says he’s open to listening to what Lundy might do.
