Development Authority of the North Country appoints new executive director

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Development Authority of the North Country has a new executive director.
The organization appointed Carl Farone, Jr., who has been employed by the authority for 21 years.
He takes the place of James Wright, who retired in May. Farone served as interim deputy executive director while the board looked for a successor.
The authority said it received 26 applications for the position and interviewed several highly-qualified candidates.
The search committee recommended Farone’s appointment to the full board and the job was offered to him following a special board meeting held on July 22.
Farone has held several positions at the Development Authority. He started as a project development specialist, managing a $21 million lending portfolio, and was later actively involved in the creation of the authority’s Open Access Telecommunications Network.
Once the Network was fully operational, he moved to the finance office and in 2007 was named comptroller.
In 2019, Farone was promoted to deputy executive director/chief fiscal officer.
Farone’s appointment is effective immediately.
