Erwin “John” Hamilton, 95, of Trout Lake

John is survived by his wife Lillian, his 2 daughters Mary Francisco of Elizabeth, NJ, Lettie Maykowski of Virginia Beach, VA, 2 sons Douglas and Debbie Hamilton, Marc and Shelly Hamilton, both of Trout Lake, his grandchildren Kevin Joyce of Elizabeth, NJ, Douglas Hamilton Jr. of Massena, Jeremy Maykowski and Ryan Maykowski, both of Virginia Beach, VA, Marc Hamilton Jr and Anthony Hamilton, both of Hermon, great grandchildren Lazarus Joyce, Shiloh Joyce, and Raevyn Joyce, all of Elizabeth, NJ, Ryland Maykowski of Virginia Beach, VA. He is also survived by his brothers Gordon Hamilton of Carthage, Harold Hamilton of Florida, sisters Alice Hooper of Harrisville, Eleanor Dewey of Tennessee, Nancy Hamilton of Massena, many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his parents and a granddaughter Rachel Joyce.