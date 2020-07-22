Family displaced by Massena attic fire

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - An attic fire displaced two adults and four children from their Massena home Tuesday morning.
The fire at 37 Somerset Avenue was quickly put out by Massena firefighters, but caused extensive damage in the attic.
Assistant Fire Chief Tom Miller said firefighters were able to remove many of the family’s belongings.
Someone in the family called 911 at 10:16 a.m. to report the fire and all six safely escaped.
Smoke was pouring from the attic vents and eaves when firefighters arrived.
The cause was determined to be electrical. The fire started in an attic junction box.
The Red Cross is helping the family, who are tenants in the home.
