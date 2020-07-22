Hundreds show up for food giveaway in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - People lined up around the block Wednesday for the latest food distribution in Clayton.
More than 2,500 pounds of milk from Glazier Packing Company and 21,000 pounds of meat and dairy items from Renzi Foodservice were given out to the community.
Cars were lined up for miles down the road as people in need came out to collect the food as a part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
"There's no shame in accepting something that's free. Today's need is out there. We've been through a very devastating period. So hopefully the local economy will benefit from this. I know it will help us farmers, dairy farmers," said Paul Mason, owner of River Haven Farm.
Local volunteers from the Depauville Library, along with members of the Knights of Columbus, helped with the distribution.
