Improvements unveiled at Southwick Beach State Park

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Southwick Beach State Park celebrated its first major improvement in 50 years on Wednesday.
The $5.1 million makeover includes a new bathhouse and concession building, restored dunes, an arcade and pavilions filled with picnic tables and grills.
Bathrooms, changing areas and showers have also been upgraded along with an outdoor fire pit and patios.
“We’ve just taken all these measures, overhauled the whole place, and positioned it to be a great 21st century park, but continue to provide all the things people want here. The great beach, the camping, and then the amenities,” said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of NYS Parks and Recreation and Historical Preservation:
Kulleseid says the concession stand may not open this summer due to state guidelines, but the rest of it is set to go.
