Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties report 9 new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reported 5 new cases Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 163 cases of COVID-19 and performed 10,839 tests.
Two people are currently hospitalized, 47 are in mandatory isolation, 198 are in mandatory quarantine and another 475 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 4 new case Wednesday for a total of 248.
Twelve cases are described as active.
Officials said 3 people are hospitalized and 232 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 24,086 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.