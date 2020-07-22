Lewis County Fair gets drive-by ‘birthday’ parade

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - While ribbons were tied to motorcycles and balloons were strung to trucks, people started to line South State Street in Lowville.
“We’re doing a 200th birthday parade of the Lewis County Fair,” organizer Matthew Makuch said.
The fair won’t happen this year because of the coronavirus. It would have been its 200th year.
Makuch and his friends planned a birthday parade on the same route the fair parade has traveled for decades.
“It’s not the 199th, it’s not the 201,” Makuch said. “I just felt like something had to be done and whether it’s a tiny little bit of what it would be, it’s something.”
And something it was. A line of trucks, cars -- even a few princesses passed by, throwing sweet treats to a socially distanced crowd.
“We heard about the parade from a good friend of ours and decided to come out and support the community and be normal for once,” Karen Overton said.
And for the kids who have had to give up so much this year.
“We’re just happy to be here,” one young spectator said.
“Just that experience as a little kid, 5-, 6-year-old kids, why do they have to miss sitting on the sidewalks and seeing the dressed-up people and the decorated vehicles go through town,” Makuch said. “You know, it’s not hurting anything.”
It’s certainly a nontraditional, but fun way to celebrate what would have been the 200th Lewis County Fair.
