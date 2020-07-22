New York could see ‘COVID ricochet,’ governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s numbers in keeping the coronavirus in check are good, but the virus is “going to be on the upswing in New York sooner or later.”
In a conference call Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it a “COVID ricochet” that will come back to the state as the infection rate bounces around the country.
Part of New York’s success is due to its reopening plan, which went better than expected.
Instead of going up with reopening as experts expected, infection rates have decreased.
“We are doing better than we had anticipated and the phased reopening worked,” he said.
As far as those numbers:
- Of the 67,000 COVID-19 tests administered Tuesday, 705 – or 1.04 percent – were positive.
- Nine people died from the disease.
- 714 people were hospitalized.
