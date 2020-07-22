Norwood-Norfolk community gathers to remember graduate who died in crash

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Braeden Bosjolie was a well-known student at Norwood-Norfolk Central School.
The 18-year-old 2020 graduate died in a pickup truck crash in Malone early Sunday morning.
"He was a child that we all knew, that we all respected, that we all loved," school superintendent James Cruikshank said.
An outpouring of love was shown at a memorial for Braeden held at the school Tuesday night.
“What I’ve seen are tremendously respectful kids,” Cruikshank said. “Our kids are heartbroken. They’re trying to work through their own feelings and support each other through this.”
The community also showed support for another student, 16-year-old Tucker Ludlow, who was badly injured in the crash. He is in serious condition at the hospital.
“No community is ever prepared for any tragedy,” Cruikshank said. “We have two families that are hurting, one with a loss and the other with the recovery of a child.”
Classmates wrote words of encouragement and love on poster boards and helped create a blanket for both Braeden and Tucker's families.
"This opportunity tonight gave the kids the opportunity, respectfully distanced, a mask on, to do their best to support each other, support the family of Tucker and sending condolences to the family of Braeden," Cruikshank said.
Braeden had planned to enlist in the Army. His funeral services will be held on Friday.
