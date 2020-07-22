Ryan Shanahan posts Can-Am win

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s been a meteoric rise for Ryan Shanahan, from racing go-karts to pro stocks and now to the Sportsman Division.
This past Friday capped that rise through the ranks as he captured his first feature win at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville. It was a historic win for the 22 year old driver.
He showed a veteran-like move despite having driven the sportsman for just the sixth time. He says he was surprised at how quickly he has adapted to the Sportsman car.
Mel Busler speaks with the up-and-coming driver in the video.
