Samaritan Summit Village opens up to visitors - with limits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Limited visits can begin at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.
The facility says it has been approved to allow limited visitation for all residents.
Guidance was provided by the state health department and includes outside visits only, by appointment only, and a limit of two visitors per resident.
Visits will be no more than 20 minutes long and scheduled every half-hour.
Visiting times will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All visitors must wear masks and social distance. No physical contact will be allowed.
