Soldiers closer to getting pay raise

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - It’s a step closer toward getting soldiers a pay raise.
The House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act that would give soldiers a 3 percent pay bump. On Fort Drum, the act would focus on improving cyber infrastructure, firefighting operations and childcare development centers. It also provides more cash to north country schools that educate the children of service members.
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted in favor of the measure, saying she helped secure a number of wins for the Fort Drum community.
Leaders in the House and Senate will be working on a final version of the bill.
