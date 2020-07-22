Tanner M. Moore, 21, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tanner M. Moore, 21 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020. Friends and family may be received on Friday July 24, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks will be worn and social distancing will be practiced.
Tanner was born on July 12, 1999 in Gouverneur the son of Daniel Moore and Angela Maxwell. He attended elementary school at Trinity Catholic and later at Massena High School. Tanner was employed with Structural Associates Inc. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and on the water Kayaking. When he wasn’t outdoors he liked to read and spend time with his nephews.
He is survived by his parents, Daniel and companion Laura Fuller Gouverneur, NY; his mother Angela Maxwell and companion Terry Saumier of Massena, NY; his sister Mary-Catherine Maxwell of Massena, NY; brother Daniel Moore of Massena, two nephews, Chance and Cash Bero, his pet cat Lilly. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William and Faye Maxwell, his paternal grandparents, Murray and Katherine Moore.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to www.thetrevorproject.org
Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
