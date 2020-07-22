Watertown building, eyed for retail space, is condemned

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Big plans for an old Watertown industrial building have stopped for now. The building at 366 High Street has been condemned by the city codes department.
Bricks fell off the corner of the building a month or so ago, making people wonder if the building is safe.
On Wednesday, city codes condemned it.
Owner Patrick Towne, with E3d Architecture and Engineering in Texas told us in May he was gutting the building, but had to stop because of COVID-19.
His plans included office and retail space.
After the bricks fell off, city codes wanted Towne to have engineers take a look at the integrity of the building and get back to them.
Codes hasn't heard if a report has been done so officials condemned it.
"Because of the proximity to High Street is one of the reasons in the steps that we took to condemn it today. I will have to go through the process of getting a search warrant to go inside and do the evaluation," said Carolyn Meunier, Watertown Code Enforcement supervisor.
We reached out to Towne, but didn't hear back.
In June, he said in an email, "We are evaluating the structural integrity of the building. If the building can be saved, we will save it."
There was action there a couple of weeks ago with people in hard hats going in and out; presumably it was the engineers working with the owners, but we haven't been able to confirm that.
We don’t know if there is an engineer’s report like the city requested.
