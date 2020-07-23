Bassmasters Elite Series tournament gets underway in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's day one of the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament.
This year’s tournament was moved from Waddington to Clayton because Jefferson County doesn’t have extra restrictions on professional sports teams coming to the area.
Watch the video for the scene from the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton that aired live during the 7 News This Morning 6:30 broadcast.
Anglers were scheduled to take off from there at 6:45 a.m.
The 86 anglers arrived in the area this past weekend and have all tested negative for COVID-19. Participants will fish alone in their boats for all four days of the tournament unless they have a cameraman.
Fish will be weighed in at the Antique Boat Museum every day at 3 p.m.
Spectators are not permitted, but you can watch live action on bassmaster.com and the ESPN app.
7 News will be covering the event throughout the week.
