Community solar project being built near Black River

TOWN OF LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A community solar project is coming together in the town of LeRay.
Nexamp is building a 5.6 megawatt solar farm along Route 3 near Black River.
It'll produce enough energy to power 750 homes.
Nexamp says community solar is a way where people can sign up and benefit from solar power, but not have solar panels on their roof.
The project will start producing energy in the spring of 2021. Nexamp says people who sign up could save 10 percent on their energy bill.
"It's really a program that's been established by New York state and a lot of other states to help people be able to take advantage of renewable energy and to assist in the state's effort to meet its renewable goals. New York has very ambitious goals for renewable energy. (The state) won't get there on house rooftop panels alone, won't get there on wind alone, won't get them on hydro alone, so community solar provides solar at a larger scale and lets people, again, get involved with that and save some money," said Keith Hevenor, Nexamp communication manager.
This farm will generate electricity that will be sent out directly to National Grid, which compensates Nexamp in the form of credits for the value of the energy.
Nexamp takes on customers, or what they call subscribers, and the credits are allocated to those subscribers based on each home's energy usage.
Nexamp was formed in 2007 by two U.S. Army veterans.
To learn more or to sign up, visit the www.SolarforNY.com.
