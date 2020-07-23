Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties report 6 new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reported 4 new cases Thursday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 167 cases of COVID-19 and performed 11,022 tests.
Two people are currently hospitalized, 44 are in mandatory isolation, 209 are in mandatory quarantine and another 495 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 2 new cases Thursday for a total of 250.
Thirteen cases are described as active.
Officials said 4 people are hospitalized and 233 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 24,513 coronavirus tests have been performed in the county.
