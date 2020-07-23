Jerry J. Davis, 77, of Potsdam

Jerry first worked for a time at Northern Packing Company in Rochester before starting to do carpentry work. In 1973, he and his wife purchased their farm on the Southville Road in Parishville. He operated the farm for many years until his retirement at 62. A true sportsman, Jerry had a great passion for any activity while being outside - hunting and fishing were his favorite along with riding motorcycles and 4-wheeling. He was a member of the Sylvan Falls Hunting Club, proud supporter of the NRA, and a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge. Jerry was also an avid bowler and belonged to many leagues throughout the years.