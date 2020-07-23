Jerry J. Davis, 77, of Potsdam

POTSDAM , N.Y. (WWNY) - Jerry J. Davis, 77, a resident of Mayfield Drive and longtime resident of the Southville Road, Parishville, peacefully passed away surrounded by his wife and daughters early Sunday morning, July 12, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness with Parkinson’s Disease.
Jerry was born April 8, 1943 in Heuvelton, the son of Rhodes and Doris (Taylor) Davis and attended Parishville-Hopkinton School. On April 25, 1964, he married the love of his life, Roancy J. Daniels at Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton with Rev. Plante, officiating.
Jerry first worked for a time at Northern Packing Company in Rochester before starting to do carpentry work. In 1973, he and his wife purchased their farm on the Southville Road in Parishville. He operated the farm for many years until his retirement at 62. A true sportsman, Jerry had a great passion for any activity while being outside - hunting and fishing were his favorite along with riding motorcycles and 4-wheeling. He was a member of the Sylvan Falls Hunting Club, proud supporter of the NRA, and a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge. Jerry was also an avid bowler and belonged to many leagues throughout the years.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Roancy; his daughters, Teresa Fiorentino of Potsdam and Brooke (Jason) Page of Massena; a foster son, Steve Gillette of Florida; his grandchildren, Sara and Nicholas Fiorentino and Mariah, Ty, and September Page; his sister, Jean McEwen of Potsdam; and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Thomas and Kenneth Davis.
Calling hours for friends and family will be held at the family farm, 662 County Route 47 (Southville Road) on July 24th from 2-8:00 PM. A celebration of life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
