WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joan M. Timerman, 88, formerly of Watertown, passed away Monday afternoon, July 20,2020 in Stamford, CT. Joan was born March 7, 1932 in Watertown, NY, daughter of John and Margaret Wood. She married Robert E. Timerman on September 27, 1952 at Bethany Methodist Church, and they celebrated almost 54 years of marriage before his passing August 8, 2006.Joan spent her life in Watertown and many winters in Orlando, FL until she moved to Stamford, CT in 2017 to be closer to her daughter. Joan found great joy working as a Nurses Aid at St. Anthony’s School for many years and was a very active resident of Watertown. She loved life and was happiest when playing golf, attending services at The First United Methodist Church, traveling, visiting with friends and most importantly, being the absolute best mother and grandmother, a family could ask for.Surviving family members are a daughter and her partner, Suzanne Timerman and Jeff Sparling, Stamford, CT; a son and his wife, Robert and Janis Timerman, Portsmouth, NH, grandchildren Avery and Andrew Timerman; a brother and his wife Judson and Connie Wood, Watertown, NY, two nieces Rebecca Witt, Cary, NC and Deborah Dye, Orlando, FL and their families as well as her cat Pearl and several friends who we consider family.In lieu of flowers or contributions, we would like to ask everyone who knew Joan to think of a special moment and keep her in your heart for a while. Maybe its something she did or said that made you laugh, maybe its something she did or said that made you cry, or like most of my memories, maybe it’s something she did or said that made you laugh so hard you cried.Funeral arrangements and online condolences are through Cognetta Funeral Home in Stamford, CT. A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at a later date.