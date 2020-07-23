CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Leilani (Johnson) Kampnich, 52, formerly of Carthage and most recently a resident at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, died peacefully on July 22, 2020 in the Emergency Room at the Lewis County General Hospital.
She was born on June 7, 1968 to Kenneth & Nancy (Butts) Johnson. Leilani graduated from Carthage High School in 1988.
She married Jesse Kampnich in the summer of 2011 in Carthage, New York. The couple separated two years ago, but remained friends.
Leilani is survived by her parents and several siblings, Ryan (Diane) O’Mara Johnson, Carthage; Kenneth (Kelly) Johnson, Carthage; and Carl (Donna) Johnson, Florida; and several special nieces and nephews, Kelsey Johnson, Kaden Johnson, and Kenneth Calib as well as several great-nieces and nephews, Paisley Trviso, Everly Dermady and Graysen Dermady.
She is predeceased by an infant brother, Gary Johnson.
Leilani enjoyed spending time with her family and doing crafts, watching baseball and NASCAR. She loved her cats, and her birds.
No public services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
