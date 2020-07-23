Oral surgeon removes student’s wisdom teeth for free

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A college student from Copenhagen had her wisdom teeth removed free of charge by a Watertown oral surgeon on Thursday.
Emily Scholler was among almost 50 students to apply for Upstate Oral Surgery and Dental Implants' Wisdom for Wisdom program.
In her application, Scholler, an incoming sophomore at SUNY Plattsburgh, said she plans to become a special education teacher and hopes to teach at her alma mater.
Scholler said she's relieved she doesn't have to worry about this added expense when paying for her college education and, eventually, her student loans.
"I applied for it because I'm in college and I know it will be helpful. Already paying for college and college loans. I'm really grateful for Dr. Curtis that he has this to help people out," she said.
Dr. Logan Curtis says the idea for Wisdom for Wisdom came during the COVID-19 pandemic while the office was shut down... but plans to begin offering the program a few times each year.
