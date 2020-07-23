Out of state players to join Watertown’s IHC soccer team

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Immaculate Heart Central School in Watertown is making a move school officials say might save its boys soccer team.
In September, around 12 new soccer players are expected to suit up for the boys team.
IHC's athletic director, Tom O'Brien, says it's because of an agreement with an out of state football club.
"We're partnering with Black Rock Football Club out of Massachusetts. They have set up several soccer academic academies at different prep schools," he said.
O'Brien says the partnership means an expected 12 new players to the boys soccer team, bolstering a squad that would have had just under 10 local players.
"With these guys coming in, we're able to field a competitive team. And we're not just thinking of the Black Rock kids coming in. We did this for our school and our boys that are still here," he said.
O'Brien says many of the new players will be international students, who will become students at IHC and pay tuition.
"A lot of the players will come from South America," he said.
Because of rules the league follows, IHC will have to sit out of Frontier League play for a year.
But O'Brien says he expects the team will still be able to play in the fall.
"We'll travel. We'll go up Northwood Prep, we'll go to Buffalo, we'll go to Albany. We might have to play teams multiple times, but we will be playing in the fall," he said.
When the new players and coaches get to Watertown, they’ll pay room and board fees too and live at St. Anthony’s convent near the church on Arsenal Street.
