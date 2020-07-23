Pandemic causes lumber shortage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage in lumber for distributors in the north country.
Sawmills can't keep up with the demand right now - in part because the mills don't have all their workers back due to the pandemic.
Why is demand so high? Local lumber yards say it's because homeowners are spending more time at home because of the COVID-19 shutdown and they are doing home improvements and want pressure treated wood.
In some cases, it's taking weeks to fill an order. The advice is to look at alternatives.
"Have an open mind. You may be able to switch to a different length product a lumber dealer may have. So being able to be a little flexible on what the supply has available for you at that time has been able to work for some people also," said Ted White, vice president of White's Lumber.
White says some people are turning to composite as an alternative.
