Robert H. Holland, 96, formerly of Watertown

Private Holland, a litter bearer, and three other soldiers volunteered to cross open terrain in the face of enemy artillery, mortar and small-arms fire, to deliver blood plasma to a forward aid station. After successfully passing through enemy fire and delivering the plasma to its destination, Private Holland assisted in the treatment of casualties. When it was learned that one of the casualties was in immediate need of surgical care, Private Holland volunteered to evacuate him over the same route he had previously traveled.