Samaritan Keep Home worker tests positive for COVID-19 for 3rd time

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A worker at Samaritan Keep Home tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.
Samaritan officials say it’s the same staff member who tested positive on May 13 and June 3.
They say the employee has been asymptomatic each time and was unaware they had the virus. They were quarantined at home for 14 days each time, tested negative for the virus on June 15, and returned to work. After that, tests were negative each week for three weeks.
So far, there have been seven positive tests for Keep workers.
The positive result will delay Samaritan’s plan for visitors to the home. Samaritan announced a limited visitation plan for its Summit Village earlier this week and was about to do the same for the Keep Home.
According to state health department rules, a nursing must go 28 days without a positive test result before it can allow visitors.
