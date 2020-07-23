Steven B. Cook, 64, of Akwesasne

Steve worked at Parks Canada in the 80s and he was a regional director for Indian Affairs for ten years. He flew to reserves across Canada encouraging people to become self-employed. He was a former director of human resources for the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort and was the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Director of Economic Development for six years, until he retired due to illness. He was instrumental in creating the Akwesasne Employment Resource Centre and the Akwesasne Revolving Loan Fund to support local businesses. He served terms with the Land Dispute Tribunal and the Chamber of Commerce amongst other boards and committees throughout his lifetime. He was awarded numerous awards for his work in economic development and never stopped thinking of brilliant business ideas. He was working on his website to create jobs even at the end.