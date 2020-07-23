Steven E. Brown, 61, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Steven E. Brown, 61 passed away on Monday July 20, 2020 at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with his brother Tim, at his side.
Arrangements have entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Steven was born in Massena on July 6, 1959 to the late Donald and Sharon (Miller) Brown. Raised and educated locally, he was a 1977 graduate of Madrid – Waddington High School. After graduation he served his country in the US NAVY till 1981.
Steve was a painter belonging to the Painters Union for several years until illness prevented him from working.
He enjoyed anything outdoors; fishing, camping, and was a collector of all things. A favorite memory was camping at Ogden Island.
Steve is survived by 2 brothers and a sister: Gary Brown of California, Lori Brown of South Carolina and Tim and Kim Brown of Norwood; and 6 nephews.
Due to the current state restrictions his family will honor his life at a later date. Please take a moment to share condolences and a memory on the Tribute Wall of Stevens obituary at www.hammillfh.com.
