5 test positive for COVID-19 at United Helpers facilities in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five people at United Helpers facilities in Canton have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three residents and one staff member of the assisted living program tested positive for the coronavirus.
Officials say the three residents are now hospitalized.
As a precautionary measure, all assisted living residents have been placed in isolation.
Another worker at the skilled nursing facility also tested positive for COVID-19. Residents of the cottages where the staff member worked have also been placed in isolation for 14 days.
All of the campus residents and staff have been tested and no one has exhibited symptoms, officials said.
Local and state health officials are assisting with contact tracing and providing guidance.
On Monday, United Helpers suspended nursing home visits in Canton after one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19.
