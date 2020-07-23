Theresa’s former deputy clerk arrested, allegedly stole $48K from village

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A former deputy clerk is accused of stealing more than $48,000 from the village of Theresa.
State police charged 43 year old Danielle Rajner of Theresa with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny.
7 News first reported in June 2019 that an embezzlement investigation was underway in the village after a forensic accountant went over the books and found around $48,000 in municipal funds went missing.
According to State Police, Rajner stole $48,326 from the village from January 2014 through July 2018.
In a statement from village Mayor Jonathan Walker Thursday, Rajner was suspended without pay in July 2018 after the village clerk discovered financial discrepancies. (Read the full statement below).
Rajner resigned from her job as deputy clerk in August of 2018
The village filed an employee dishonesty claim with an insurance company and received an insurance payout of $37,737.
The insurance money was split between the village’s electric, water and sewer funds. Letters were sent out to utility customers informing them that they would receive credit reflected in future bills.
Rajner was arraigned on the charge in Cape Vincent Town Court and was released on her own recognizance pending grand jury action.
The mayor said in a statement that the village board “has since adopted and implemented new policies and procedures to further safeguard public funds from similar theft.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.