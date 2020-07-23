Tribal officials report 4 new COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Tribal officials report that island camp gatherings almost two weeks ago resulted in doubling Akwesasne’s confirmed COVID-19 cases.
A joint statement from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, which governs the U.S. portion of the territory, and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne on the Canadian side said four community members came into contact with someone not from Akwesasne who had the virus but was asymptomatic.
The gatherings, which involved a pontoon ride and camp parties, were on July 10.
Tribal officials say the new cases are examples of not exercising social distancing and not wearing masks in social situations.
The new cases bring the total number in the community since March to eight.
The four current cases, who are isolating at their homes, are the only active ones in Franklin County.
The Mohawk territory is about 10 miles east of Massena.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.