A very muggy Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's going to be a sticky sort of day.
There could be a few passing showers in the morning, but much of the day will be cloudy. It will be very humid with highs around 80 degrees.
It will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Friday will be a little hotter, but not as humid. Highs will be in the low 80s under sunny skies.
Saturday will also be sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
Sunday and Monday will also be in the mid-80s. It will be partly sunny both days with a small chance of rain on Monday.
It will be around 80 with a chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.