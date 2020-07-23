Wind farm parts arrive in Port of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s heavy lifting at the Port of Ogdensburg, but worth it as a $1 million project for the port continues on.
Parts of the Roaring Brook Wind Farm in Lewis County shipped in Thursday.
We could see shipping containers being unloaded at the Port of Ogdensburg.
The containers have electronic components and other equipment inside.
Other parts of the wind farm, like the towers, will come through the port too.
Wind farms have created steady work at the port as of late.
"It has been a main focus of our business. It has been very important to the economy and it has created a lot of jobs," said
Steve Lawrence, Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority executive director.
The port expects another 4 ships with parts for the Roaring Brook project this season.
