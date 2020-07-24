Akwesasne’s positive COVID-19 cases triple in 2 days

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Late Wednesday, Akwesasne tribal officials announced four new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Late Thursday, they announced four more.
The total number of cases went from four to eight in the first announcement, and then to 12 in the second, tripling the community’s total in just two days.
In a joint statement, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, which governs the U.S. portion of the territory, and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne on the Canadian side, said people need to stay cautious.
“During this nicer weather, there is a tendency to let one’s guard down by hosting gatherings, birthday and graduation parties, sports events, river and beach gatherings, or simply relaxing their preventative measures around those they feel safe,” the statement said.
No one is safe from COVID-19, officials said, and people should socially distance, wear masks, and wash their heads frequently when they leave their homes.
“We must take extreme measures to prevent the further spread,” the statement said.
The Mohawk territory is about 10 miles east of Massena.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.