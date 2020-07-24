Basketball camp finds a home during pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A summer basketball camp is being held this week and next at the Children's Home of Jefferson County.
It’s turned out to be a happy relationship between the camp and the site.
Without use of high school facilities this summer, Sackets Harbor coach Jeff Robbins was looking for a place to hold his annual basketball camp in a safe, responsible way.
He found a place willing to step up to help him in the Children’s Home.
Victory Promotions is also helping out, something Chuck Lamon does a lot of in the community.
In the video, Mel Busler talks with Robbins, Lamon, and Children’s Home CEO Karen Richmond.
The camp was held Monday through Thursday this week and will also be held the same times next week.
