Bassmaster’s 1st day ends with big numbers

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Day one of fishing at the 2020 Siteone Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River is in the books, with some big numbers posted on the opening day of fishing.
Eighty-six competitors took to the waters of the St. Lawrence and Lake Ontario, with that number narrowing down to 40 after Friday’s second round and then paring down to the top 10 after Saturday.
Paul Mueller took the lead after Thursday’s action (see more about that and other results) with five fish for a total weight of 27 pounds, one ounce.
“You know, it’s, it’s one day at a time, Mueller said. “A lot of things change out here and the thing is you gotta just stay with the fish and you know, surprisingly, I had some fish today that were hard to get to bite.”
Mueller's lead is razor-thin with Chris Johnson in second place by just one ounce. Johnson reeled in five fish for a total weight of 27 pounds even.
“I didn’t expect them to be biting that good,” Johnson said. “I thought if I got 22, 23 I’d be happy and just things went my way – I couldn’t do anything wrong.”
Clark Wendlandt was the only other angler to come close to the top two. He hauled in five fish for a total of 26 pounds, 3 ounces for the day.
“You can spend a very long bit of time out there and not catch anything,” Wendlandt said, “but if you can find the right spot you can catch ‘em fast.”
If day one is any indication, look for some more big numbers to be posted on day two of competition Friday.
Anglers head out of Clayton at 6:45 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.