Betty Lou Hanna, 80, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Betty Lou Hanna, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the convenience of the family at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Ms. Hanna passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Riverledge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Pearson, Polly McKeever and Susan Worden and her husband, Larry, all of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister-in-law, Celinda (Smith) Hamilton; an aunt, Lillian Kompf and several nieces and nephews, Heidi Monroe Terrance, Lance Pearson, David (Erica) Smith, Derec (Stacey) Smith, Kari (Tommy) Ritchie, Craig Worden, Casie (Michael) O’Reilly and Joel (Melanie) Townley and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, David G. Hanna; her mother, Mary E. Sovie-Hanna-Smith; her step father, Albert Smith; a sister, Patricia (Hanna) Townley; her step brothers, Albert Smith, Jr. and his wife, Shirley Smith and Charles Smith; a nephew, Brett Townley and her longtime friend, Donald Donnelly.
Betty was born on October 25, 1939, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of David G. Hanna and Mary E. Sovie. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Betty loved children and spent several years babysitting. At one time she was employed by the House Keeping Department at Hepburn Hospital.
She was best known for being generous, kind, and friendly to everyone because she loved people. She enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, swimming, riding her bike, rock and roll music – she had a large collection, singing and dancing. Betty was an excellent bowler, everyone wanted her on their team. She also loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, especially when she was playing music for them.. and they loved Betty.
The family of Betty Lou wish to extend a special thanks to the employees at Riverledge Nursing Home for their care and compassion over these last years. Donations may be made in Betty’s memory to the United Helpers, Riverledge Wish Book, 8101 State Highway 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. A live feed of the funeral services will be available to the public on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00AM.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
