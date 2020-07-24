6 credit card scams and how to avoid them

In a slightly more legitimate — but still costly — variation of this scheme, the caller contacts the credit card company and successfully lowers your rate, and you get charged hundreds or thousands of dollars for the service. The problem is that they aren’t doing anything you couldn’t have done yourself for free. You have just as much clout with the credit card company as a third party when it comes to lowering your interest rate. Your issuer may give you the option to transfer your balance to a different card that offers a lower APR.