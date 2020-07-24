Friday: Jefferson County gets another six COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After a rough couple of weeks, the news Friday from Jefferson County continued to be more cases of COVID.
Another six positive tests were recorded, bringing the total for the county now since the pandemic began to 173.
Last Friday, that number was 145.
The Friday before that: 111.
That said, there was good news as well. Ten more cases of COVID are considered ‘recovered’ as of Friday, bringing that total to 131.
And the number of hospitalizations did not go up - it’s still two, while the number of people in mandatory isolation has decreased by four, to 40. The number of people in mandatory quarantine also went down, by two, to 207.
The number of people in precautionary quarantine went up by 73, to 568. That number reflects contact tracing being done by the New York State Department of Health.
And as of Friday, 11,260 people have been tested in the county, about 10 percent of the population.
