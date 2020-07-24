Friday Sports: Checking in half way at Clayton’s Bassmaster Elite

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday marked day 2 of competition at the 2020 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, seeing more big numbers posted as the field of 86 anglers was cut to 40 after Friday’s weigh-ins.
Paul Mueller, who was the leader after day 1 of competition, would hold on to that lead. Mueller with 5 fish Friday weighing in at 25 pounds 1 ounce for a 2 day total of 52 pounds 2 ounces.
“Just an up and down day. I put it together, and a lot of it was just getting a couple of good bites and just settling down and just realizing that don’t get too close to the fish cause they’re spooky,” said Mueller.
Chris Johnston, who caught 5 fish for a total of 27 pounds Thursday with another big haul on Friday. He reeled in 5 more fish for 24 pounds 12 ounces Friday and a 2 day total of 51 pounds 12 ounces to maintain 2nd place at the halfway point of the tournament.
“I’ve had some pretty incredible days out here. It’s actually today I thought it was a little tougher. I was dropping down on fish they weren’t biting where yesterday I was getting a lot more numbers,” said Johnston.
And Clark Wendlandt, who checked in 3rd Thursday with a total of 26 pounds 3 ounces, stayed in the top 3 with a haul of 21 pounds 10 ounces Friday for a 2 day tally of 47 pounds 13 ounces.
“It should have been great but- And it was good, I caught a lot of fish but, you know, I found some good places, a couple places at the end of the day I thought were good,” said Wendlandt.
Day 3 of competition kicks off with a 6:45 AM launch Saturday. A big day as the field of 40 will be cut down to just 10 for Sunday’s final day of fishing.
