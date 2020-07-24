Head-on crash near Madrid sends 1 driver to hospital

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - A head-on crash on State Route 310 north of Madrid sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning.
A southbound pickup truck and northbound car collided on a foggy stretch of road at around 6:30 a.m.
The car was pushed through the guardrail and its driver was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, state police say.
The driver of the pickup declined to be taken to the hospital.
Traffic was restricted to one lane and slowed for about one hour at the crash site.
Madrid and Potsdam rescue squads, the Madrid Fire Department, and state police were at the scene.
