Here’s what fall classes will look like at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Most fall classes at Jefferson Community College will be offered remotely.
JCC education planner Korie Clark talked about what that will look like during an interview on 7 News at Noon.
You can watch that interview in the video.
Some remote classes will be help live via Zoom or another platform and others will be a traditional format where students access materials online and work at their own pace.
Other classes will be a combination of the two.
A few classes, such as labs, will be face to face.
Clark also talked about a new scholarship for June 2020 high school grads and a virtual open house at 6 p.m. on July 28.
You can learn more at sunyjefferson.edu. You can also call 315-786-2437 or email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.