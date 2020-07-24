Melanie A. McDonald, 63, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Melanie A. McDonald, 63, a resident of Stoughton Ave, unexpectedly passed away Monday afternoon, July 20, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.
Melanie was born on June 6, 1957 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late William and Lorraine (LaLonde) Graveline and was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy. Melanie cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and visiting with her friends. She also enjoyed reading and crafting.
Melanie is survived by her children, Brandy and Matthew Cenci of Mechanicville, New York; Rebecca and Jerry Warren of Central Square; Amanda Rochefort of Brushton; and WilliamJ Rochefort of Massena; her grandchildren, Briella and Nicholas Cenci, Gavin and Aubree Warren, and Eli Rochefort; her sister, Holly McGaw of North Carolina; her brothers, Tom and Sue Graveline, Chris and Debbie Graveline, and Gary Graveline, all of Ogdensburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Chris in 2008 and a sister, Karen LaPlatney.
A celebration of her life will be held on July 29, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Services will be attendance controlled and those attending are asked to observe social distancing and face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in her memory to the University of Vermont Medical Center Foundations (802-656-2887) or foundations@uvmhealth.org.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
