Nice this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An area of high pressure will remain in control of our weather for most of the weekend.
With high pressure in control, Saturday will remain mostly sunny with temperatures staying in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be much of the same with the humidity building ahead of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast most of next week as temperature stay seasonable to slightly above average.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.