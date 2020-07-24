No change in Lewis County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases

No change in Lewis County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases
Lewis County (Source: Lewis County Economic Development)
July 24, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 9:58 AM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - One person is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus in Lewis County and 100 are under quarantine.

The rest of the county’s 44 confirmed cases have recovered.

The county has administered 5,573 tests to 3,198 people, with 5,506 of those tests coming back negative.

Results are pending for 23 tests.

Individuals Under Quarantine – 100

Individuals Under Isolation - 1

Total Individuals Tested- 3,198

Total Tests Performed– 5,573

Negative Results – 5,506

Pending Results – 23

Confirmed Cases - 44

Individuals Recovered – 43

