No change in Lewis County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - One person is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus in Lewis County and 100 are under quarantine.
The rest of the county’s 44 confirmed cases have recovered.
The county has administered 5,573 tests to 3,198 people, with 5,506 of those tests coming back negative.
Results are pending for 23 tests.
