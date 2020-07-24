North country sales tax revenues rebound in June

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country’s sales tax revenues took major hits in April and May, but rebounded significantly in June.
That’s from a report by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released Friday morning.
Sales tax revenues took a beating when the state’s economy was shut down in April and May because of the coronavirus, but regained strength as businesses started opening up again in June.
The report shows Jefferson County’s number was down 26.9 percent in April compared to the same month the previous year, down 38.4 percent in May, and up 21.1 percent in June.
Because of a fairly strong January, February, and March, Jefferson County’s revenues declined by only 1.4 percent for the first half of the year.
In Lewis County, revenues were down 23.8 percent in April, down 36.2 percent in May, and up 23.5 percent in June.
Lewis County is up by 1.3 percent for January through June.
St. Lawrence County’s revenues were down 19 percent in April and 33.2 percent in May. In June they climbed 33.2 percent.
St. Lawrence County is up by 1.3 percent for the year so far.
DiNapoli says revenues in the second quarter dropped 27.1 percent statewide, partially because New York City had not yet reached phase four of reopening.
