A positive COVID test, limited visitation suspended for part of Samaritan Summit Village

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Samaritan Summit Village employee tested positive for COVID-19, Samaritan announced Friday.
As a result, Samaritan is suspending the “limited visitation” it just started this week at Summit Village’s skilled nursing facility.
Limited visitation is still allowed in the assisted living part of Summit Village.
“The staff member was asymptomatic, exhibited no outward signs of being ill, and was unaware they had the virus,” Samaritan said in a statement.
“This employee has tested negative with each weekly test since May, until receiving this positive result on July 23. This staff member did not travel and was not aware of being exposed to the virus.”
Samaritan has 168 beds in its skilled nursing facility at Summit, and 120 beds in its assisted living facility.
“It’s very disappointing,” said Leslie DiStefano, spokeswoman for Samaritan. “It’s something we were just able to do this week.”
Although Samaritan has done “virtual visits”,” and outdoor visits, “the limited visitation at least allowed them to be closer to each other,” DiStefano said. The Cuomo administration only recently began allowing limited visitation in the state’s nursing homes.
Going back to the more restrictive visitation policy is “what’s safest for the residents,” DiStefano said.
The employee has to go into quarantine, and the facility has to be COVID-19 free for 28 days before it can resume limited visitations.
