Rett Howard Radway, Jr., 91, of Canton

Surviving are his son Randy (Doreen) Radway of Canton; three daughters, Brenda Radway Sewak of Jacksonville, AL, Taffy (Lee Chase) Cameron of Rensselaer Falls NY and Mary Jean (Tom) Trombley of Gaston, SC; six grandchildren, Erin Radway, Christopher (Elle) Radway and family, Sarah-Beth (Ben) Nichols, Emmie (Kelly) Oakes and family, Jason Cameron (Deborah Morgan) and family and Robert (Ashley) Cameron and family; and one sister, Anna May Denny of Adams Center, NY.