St. Lawrence County: one new COVID case

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday.
That brings the county total since the pandemic began to 251. There are eight active cases, including four people in the hospital.
235 people have recovered from the illness, while four people have died.
24,789 tests have been performed in the county - that is not the same thing as 24,789 people tested, since it’s possible that some people (health care workers, for instance) have been tested more than once.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.